Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $28.53

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $26.97. Magnite shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 6,769 shares traded.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,439 shares of company stock worth $9,079,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

