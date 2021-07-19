Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Smartsheet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $69.78. 1,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,515,288. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

