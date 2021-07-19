Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,037 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.