ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

AETUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

AETUF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 165,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,839. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

