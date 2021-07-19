-$0.08 EPS Expected for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Decarbonization Plus Acquisition.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCRB. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCRB. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,061,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCRB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 406,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,428. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

