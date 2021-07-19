Scott T. Mikuen Sells 28,321 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.46 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

