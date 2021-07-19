AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

