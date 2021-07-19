Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 33.6% in June

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
