Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,937,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 145,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

