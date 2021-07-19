Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Drops By 34.1%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 246,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

