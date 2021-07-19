Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,930. The company has a market cap of $819.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.27.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

