15,000 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $187.16 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

