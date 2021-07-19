Krensavage Asset Management LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 13.5% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $587.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $48,356,412. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

