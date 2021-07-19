Golem Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Golem has a market cap of $286.97 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

