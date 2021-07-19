50,196 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Bought by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

OTCMKTS NVSAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

