Contour Asset Management LLC Buys 255,350 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises approximately 3.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of New Relic worth $72,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in New Relic by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New Relic by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.95. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

