Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) is Contour Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand accounts for 7.0% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $131,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,932. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

