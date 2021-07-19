CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 14.6% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $268.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002477 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00235635 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032888 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,817,164 coins and its circulating supply is 141,817,164 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

