Tenzing Global Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,805 shares during the period. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition comprises about 2.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSVAU opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

