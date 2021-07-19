Sylebra Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,666 shares during the quarter. OneSpan makes up approximately 0.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $2,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 61,453 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.