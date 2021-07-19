Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $413.72 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,753,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628,285 shares during the quarter. 8X8 accounts for 10.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of 8X8 worth $413,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

EGHT opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,728 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

