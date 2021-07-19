250,000 Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Bought by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,888,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,920,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,845,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHAA stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

