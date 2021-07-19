Port Capital LLC Increases Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Winmark accounts for about 2.1% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Winmark worth $37,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Winmark by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

WINA opened at $215.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.79. The firm has a market cap of $796.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $150.03 and a 1 year high of $215.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.