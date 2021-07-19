Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Up 34.8% in June

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.12. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

