Bean Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $12.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,262,444,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

