S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

