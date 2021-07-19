Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $362.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

