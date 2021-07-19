Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,400 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,286 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

