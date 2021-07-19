Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 0.9% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $473.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.22. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $485.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

