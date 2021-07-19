Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 87.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 307,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $158.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

