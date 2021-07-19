Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.88

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZETA. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In related news, Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,584,460.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

