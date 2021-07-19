NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.72

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 3999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

