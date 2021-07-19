The Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.00 per share for the quarter.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Boston Beer to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $925.62. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,388. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $629.83 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,025.88.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,219.80.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 33,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.