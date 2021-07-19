Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.13

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 39241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

