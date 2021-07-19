Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.13

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 39241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97.
In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.
About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
Featured Story: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.