Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 1.3% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $184.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.31 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

