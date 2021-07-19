IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $30.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91.

