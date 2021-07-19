IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

