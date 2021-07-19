One Fin Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

One Fin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. EnerSys comprises 5.5% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of EnerSys worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.46. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

