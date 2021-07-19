FORA Capital LLC Invests $576,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $233.83 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

