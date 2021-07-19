Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,539.40 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

