Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $18.43. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

