Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$31.80 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

