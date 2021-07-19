Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.29. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

