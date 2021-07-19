Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,573.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

