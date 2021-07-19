251,092 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. The AES comprises about 3.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 122,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 330,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of AES opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.