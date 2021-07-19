Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,058.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,011 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

