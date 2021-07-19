Court Place Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $55.30.

