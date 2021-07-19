Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $10.92 on Monday, reaching $465.70. 37,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

