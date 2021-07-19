28,253 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

