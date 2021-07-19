Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,270 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE LUV opened at $49.91 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

